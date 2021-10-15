Oct 15, 2021 • 15M
Listen to This Article: Russiagate, More Like Watergate
Audio versions of Racket New's articles from Taibbi.Substack.com
Episode details
68 comments
Audio and video-scrolling version of Russiagate, More Like Watergate. Read by Jared Moore.
To listen to subscriber-only audio in your preferred podcast app, follow these instructions to download your subscriber-only feed:
Click on the “Listen in podcast app” link below the player.
On the next screen, click “email me the link” and open the email on your phone.
There will be a button, “add to podcast app”. Click this and select your desired podcast app (e.g. Apple Podcasts). You will be redirected to the chosen podcast app with a custom feed.
Thanks!