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Foggy's avatar
Foggy
8h

Did you see the piece on CNN's website yesterday which attempted to argue that the lockdowns didn't actually happen? Much of the article was quibbling over the meaning of the term "lockdown". They are still trying to re-write the history.

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Tom Larson's avatar
Tom Larson
8h

The EVIDENCE becomes ever-clearer. At some point it becomes SAFE TO DRAW A FINAL CONCLUSION.

I think we are NOW at that point.

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