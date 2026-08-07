Links for Livestream, 3 pm ET: The Origins of COVID, Wrapping Up Fauci, and More
Dr. Matt Bivens and I discuss the case for and against lab origin for Covid, plus a wider look at issues surrounding gain of function, including new worries about AI engineering.
Matt Bivens and I will be doing a livestream today at 3:00 PM ET on a variety of issues related to Covid origins, the recent hearings with Dr. Anthony Fauci, recently released documents about the Wuhan Institute, and other recent developments in the world of medicine, including AI-generated viruses. Please check this space in about an hour for an article about the Wuhan documents, and join us for the stream at 3:00 PM ET at:
As well as @mtaibbi. See you then.
Did you see the piece on CNN's website yesterday which attempted to argue that the lockdowns didn't actually happen? Much of the article was quibbling over the meaning of the term "lockdown". They are still trying to re-write the history.
The EVIDENCE becomes ever-clearer. At some point it becomes SAFE TO DRAW A FINAL CONCLUSION.
I think we are NOW at that point.