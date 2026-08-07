Matt Bivens and I will be doing a livestream today at 3:00 PM ET on a variety of issues related to Covid origins, the recent hearings with Dr. Anthony Fauci, recently released documents about the Wuhan Institute, and other recent developments in the world of medicine, including AI-generated viruses. Please check this space in about an hour for an article about the Wuhan documents, and join us for the stream at 3:00 PM ET at:

Substack

Rumble

YouTube

As well as @mtaibbi. See you then.