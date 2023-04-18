I'd be lying if I said I didn't spend last week wondering how to undo any damage to the #TwitterFiles caused by my interview with MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan. Short of jumping in a DeLorean and time-flying back to cancel, few ideas presented themselves. I knew from the start the Twitter project would be a high-wire act, and I don’t get to blame anyone else for slipping.
Sadly, the aftermath of the segment took on a life of its own. I’ll have to weigh in at some point for obvious reasons, but in the meantime: remind me never to upset Lee Fang:
Update: I reached Anna Mulrine Grobe, co-author of the “pro-spanking” article Hasan is accused of plagiarizing. “I haven’t had any chats or contact with Mr. Hasan, including request for permission," she said. She added, “I’d forgotten all about the article (I have young children now and definitely don’t spank them).”
Also, in response to requests for clarification, here goes...
Post-segment, Hasan took the incredibly serious step of accusing me of lying to congress. Talk about “press as police”: that’s a felony charge, and Hasan has been insisting to everyone who’ll listen that I’m guilty of it. Hasan's claim is based on the idea that I was “suggesting a nonprofit was an intel agency to try & prove government collusion/censorship.”
This was a reference to my conflating the Center for Internet Security (CIS) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in a #TwitterFiles tweet. One letter in an acronym may not sound like much, but it would have been a serious mistake indeed, if I’d implied an “intel agency” like CISA was partnered with Twitter and Stanford’s Election Integrity Project, if it was not.
But CISA absolutely was a partner to the EIP, as was the CIS. Hasan appeared not to have been aware of this, which may be why (apart from my bumbling demeanor) he seemed to think this was such a gotcha moment on air.
CISA, CIS, and EIP openly partnered through the 2020 election process, as TwitterFiles emails documents as well as publicly available information repeatedly demonstrate. I even tweeted months ago, in TwitterFiles #6, that the two agencies were easily confused, as both were partners to Stanford’s election initiative. Neither CISA, the CIS, Twitter, nor the EIP has ever claimed CISA wasn’t a partner to the EIP project. It would be an impossible thing to assert: there are too many public announcements describing the CISA-EIP partnership. From the EIP’s own website:
Hasan said claiming CISA involvement with the EIP was “key to my thesis,” and since this “thesis” wasn’t true, House Judiciary chief and Weaponization of Government Subcommittee chair Jim Jordan needed to correct the record. (He doesn’t). Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose MO these days seems to involve loudly planting a flag in every online wedge controversy with any chance of trending, chimed in to claim the “entire Oversight hearing and investigation” was “based on these errors,” and therefore the GOP had wasted “tons of public time and dollars” on the Files material.
To say that all of this has been infuriating is a massive understatement. I have three little kids and these people are accusing me of a serious crime for which I could go to jail, yet they themselves are the ones making the mistake. The sheer viciousness of the ploy is mind-blowing.
Oh, and when Lee Fang responded point-by-point to Mehdi’s accusation, the matter plunged straight to the sewer, as Lee describes:
Mehdi… accused me of lying, of attempting to win access to the Twitter Files by “sucking up to Musk” — apparently unaware that I already had access to Twitter’s internal files and had published investigations using the documents — of careerism, and most viciously and absurdly, of being an Islamophobic bigot.
I’ve been angry in media spats before, but the level of withering hatred and dishonesty that’s come out over the Twitter Files is something new in my experience. I’m not surprised by it anymore, but I’ll never quite understand it. Thank God for Lee.
These days being a member of the "press" simply means telling lies that benefit the uniparty in general and the democrats in particular. The better/more you lie for the establishment, the more you are rewarded.
Hasan is (yet another) perfect example.
It is a hard interview to watch, but Hasan came off like a bully, and you seemed like a soft-spoken person under attack. To see it a different way is to see it through a partisan lens.
Remember the early days of Fox News, where they'd have the macho conservative bully screaming over the soft-spoken liberal, who couldn't get a word in? It was that, but with Hasan recast as the arch-conservative bully, and honestly, that's what he is.
(But god bless Lee Fang for being the aggressor, so you don't have to be. And he seems such a mild-mannered type himself!)
Many readers recognize the historic act of writing these pieces. It’s not a surprise that Mr. Fang has stepped in with corrective action. You are not alone in seeking the truth and many are equipped to help handle the heat. This piece is bigger than just you. So buckle up because you sure did start something. And we all know you’re feeling the heat of the spotlight. You’re not alone.
Right between the eyes. Well done, Lee Fang.
"I knew from the start the Twitter project would be a high-wire act, and I don’t get to blame anyone else for slipping."
This is the kind of attitude that sets you apart from the MSM grifters like Mehdi Hasan and will keep me subscribed to you for a long time to come.
Matt, you are a fantastic journalist. Hassan is a plagiaristic hack. I went out to Twitter to pop off at Hassan and found Lee Fang already there.
Racket 1, MSNBC 0. And it wasn’t even close.
Also, I may subscribe to Fang’s Substack just to stay on his good side...LOL. Seriously, I am a paying subscriber to support his reporting.
Ugh. Racket news is doing a great job, which just means more of Hack News networks like MSNBC will be trying to cancel you.
"Short of jumping in a DeLorean and time-flying back to cancel, few ideas presented themselves. "
You did what you were supposed to. You corrected any actual factual errors immediately and transparently and defended things that were originally correct.
If an accidental acronym swap was the best that they could come up with, then the reporting was pretty solid.
I do think it's unfortunate that the situation with Twitter and Substack turned into a "Taibbi vs Musk" story, but your piece about it explained it pretty clearly from your side and that's just how the MSM was going to cover anything like that to help drive clicks and deflect from the content of the Twitter files.
Hate, Inc. indeed.
It really is enjoyable these days to watch independent journalists easily call out the hacks at dying legacy media for being useful tools of state propaganda. Hassan is a hack that's always been clear, but now we know he's a plagiaristic hack, who grovels to be a lapdog to whoever will pay him, and cries wolf when anyone calls him out for being full of bs.
I only have about 1000 followers on Twitter but I tweeted this:
Mehdi Hasan Plagiarized Pro-Spanking Column from Lynn Rosellini and Anna Mulrine in their news article on the topic for U.S. News and World Report--April 13,1998 @usnews @mehdirhasan
The article is not online but it is in libraries and reprinted by @lhfang at his Substack newletter.
Big amplification----Megyn Kelly has 2.7 followers on Twitter and just tweeted Lee Fang's Tweet about Hasan. https://twitter.com/megynkelly
freakin Lee rocked hard! Thanks Lee!
Lee took down Hasan like someone scraping shit off his boot. Exquisite.
Matt knew exactly what he was facing, but Matt is a great writer and thinker....not a dueling fast spewing tv head who uses interruptions and false asides to ambush the narrative. Don’t bother with these jackasses. There’s zero to feel bad about. Class always wins. Love Lee Fangs beat down and am considering subscription.
Matt - the central question to Mehdi Hasan (which wasn’t asked) is:
Do you have any concerns about our “government” exercising total control over what people know?
HO-LEE SHIT!
I must admit that I haven't followed much of the news lately (outside Substack). But Lee Fangs rapid-fire unraveling of Hasans repeated plagiarism (and outright lying) over the years was a fun to read!
Frankly, I don't see how that lying hack can keep a job in journalism after reading this...
You're right Matt - Lee Fang is someone you sure don't want to piss off!
Never upset Lee Fang but definitely subscribe to his Substack.
If your agreement allows it, good next steps are to re-write and re-publish the older twitter files as written prose. The twitter stream format is hard to read and much less effective. Then continue digging and finding stories.
Matt, IMO you give Hasan too much credit. There are those who were never going to believe. Now you know that next time you should be on your home turf. In the meantime, please stop letting Hasan live rent free in your head. That real estate is too valuable to waste.
Can't imagine the fucking frustration and flat-out rage that would be coursing thru me if I were you...
Breathe, kiss the wife, hug the kids, and know, really bone-deep know that you are on the right side of history. Many, many, many Americans are grateful for your work and your backbone.
BTW Your line the other day about "...enough rage to start a car..." is now part of regular conversations with so many of my friends and peers. We're all there.
Keep giving 'em Hell.
They deserve it.
This was a joy to read. Not only for being a well organized, well researched, thoroughly lucid take down of someone totally deserving of being shamed for his phony, arrogant journalism, but because it is so VERY well written. Smooth sailing to the destination, from start to finish.
Lee Fang doing journalism. Well done sir, well done. Hasan has proven again and again that he is a grifter of the elites and he will say and do anything to get in their favour
I ran into Mehdi Hasan for the first time on Twitter last summer, and he reminded me of the type of characters that Mr. Pickwick referred to as "pettifogging rogues and rascals" in one of his inimitable streams of invective in "The Pickwick Papers." He was referring to the morally bereft attorneys Messrs. Dodson and Fogg, but certain types endlessly recur throughout history, repackaged by The Prince of Lies himself, to fit more comfortably into the era in which they have been thrown.
Wow. Lee has real fangs!
It does not take much emotional intelligence to recognize that Hasan is scum. But this paints a picture of Hasan being even worse.
We should not be too surprised as this is the standard for the left media. My guess is that a similar profile could be done on most of the CNN and MSNBC talking heads. Low capability and lazy charlatans that brown nose their way to the top.
I suspect you've seen this already, but Freddie deBoer summed up the Hasan's of the world pretty clearly in this piece:
"It's All Just Displacement
Blue checkmarks are mourning bad careers in a broken industry
Freddie deBoer
Mar 22, 2021"
https://freddiedeboer.substack.com/p/its-all-just-displacement
See also the reaction to you from Gladwell in the Monk debate, which again was won by the largest margin in the history of the debates. Everyone knows what's really going on with legacy media. As it gets worse, they will lash out more and more.
Thanks for getting him to join us. He's beyond worthwhile.
Good thinking. Someone ought also to suggest to Mehdi Hasan to never, again, upset Lee Fang. Hasan's name meant nothing to me when I read comments about your interview with him, but having read Fang's description of what an opportunist Hasan is. and has been, I won't be foregetting it.
Y'all been punk'd by the narrative and the evil cabal behind it that pulls all the strings. Hang tough brother! We're all with you. We see, admire, and support the courage you continue to bring to the mission that serves us all!!
peace love
Hasan is insufferable
I like this Lee guy. Wow! I'm inspired when I see people fight back.
Now that was a takedown! Bravo Lee Fang! Wow!
So, to put it bluntly, according to Fang's evidence, Medhi is a whore. Or, to be thorough, a non white Muslim, whore.
Seems to pay well. Where did I go wrong.
When I read Fang's latest, all I could hear was: Kaaaaa BOOOM!
Glad he's on our team ("our" being seekers of truth)! Kudos to him and to you. We need you to fight against these lies.
Fang delivers a spanking. Hasan does not the meet minimum requirements of rational discussion and debate. In his version of 'debate' he is just a crude pettifogger whose engagement with political facts and arguments is so shallow and brittle that he is forced to disrupt his opponent's speech to avoid confrontation with fully fledged positions. There is a chapter in his book called 'Beware the Gish Galloper,' which is sad and ironic.
My teacher (a teller of truths) once joked the best approach is to tell the truth and then quickly leave town. My hope for you and the other truth tellers is you will become stronger and better from the experience because you are fortified with integrity.
Henceforth, this hack shall be known as 'the plagiarist Mehdi Hasan.' When challenged, simply share Lee Fang's article.
Hi Matt--I've noticed you suffer some from my ailment--I'm much better with the pen than I am a speaker. The words flow through my fingers, not directly out of my mouth. And these appearances are unbelievably stressful. I can see at times these people are intimidating you when you are twice as smart as they are. It's hard to remedy this other than once you really believe how smart you really are, you are quicker on your feet.
You also fight fair--you stick to debating issues--,afford everyone respect-- instead of dealing in ad hominem attacks. I think Lee Fang is justified to respond to this guy as he did because of his behavior. And because he's defending YOU.
But that has never been your way. I think people understand that.
So you need to hang in there and don't let these assholes get to you--easier said than done.
There is something so morally grotesque about all these upper-caste Brahmins coming to the West, scoring fantastic jobs and sinecures, living and thriving here, and then whining about the phantasm called White Supremacy and screaming Racist! every time they're cornered in an argument.
I can't speak for Britain, but here in America we have a very painful history based on the racist oppression of Black people, an entire body of Civil Rights law and other structures set up to counter this, and for shameless opportunists to cry Racist! for clicks and tenure is just pure Stolen Valor from African-Americans, a desperate sweaty attempt to play Oppressed because that's the latest fast track to exalted status.
Every time someone like Hasan belabors the bigotry accusation, takes away more of its sting and turns it into just another weapon in the culture war, he makes it less likely that someone who faces actual discrimination is heeded, and takes the serious issue of racism against American blacks and trivializes it.
I may just be getting old and cynical, but I'm starting to think that those who pose as "defenders of the oppressed" use their supposed morality and compassion as another shameless way to gain money and status.
He f’ing owned the POS in his article. Nailed it.
Mehdi's a hack. Of course, the Left ate it up, as if a typo and an acronym mistake invalidated months work of journalistic effort. But the seeds are planted. More and more people will red pill.
On a different note, Matt - please don't leave Twitter! I feel like my parents are fighting! Don't get a divorce...what did we do wrong? We won't do it again, we promise!
You did an excellent job with the Twitter files. You should be proud of yourself. What ever anyone tries to criticize you or fines fault is to be expected. This is a world of criticism and jealousy. Just try, hard as it may be, to not become “them”. Hate and anger is not the answer. Mr Musk gave you a job and you excepted it. Good for both of you.
I wouldn't be too angry, besides the initial outrage. Mehdi Hasan is a mass media talking tool. I thought Bill Maher's ambush of Matt a while back was more objectionable. The underlying grievance, or point of the attack, was aimed at Independent Journalism, which people like Hasan are incapable of, thus professionally jealous. If Mehdi were remotely honest, he would have led off with the Modi stuff, which means geopolitics, a conversation that would have quickly exposed his own Right-Wing hack stripes. MSNBC, make no mistake, is a Neo-Con network..."War! War! War!"
Is anyone left at The Intercept? Jeremy Scahil?
I once claimed it as my favorite online news source, but came to realize I only liked Glen's reporting on Snowden stuff, Lee's stuff on all the digital espionage and Jeremy's podcast. It fell off my radar at some point and...well, whattayaknow...the gang's all here. #substackisthefuture
Matt, if you haven't seen it yet you should check out this short video compilation by Turncoat Don, taken from your interview with Mehdi. By deleting all the garbage spewed by Mehdi, Don highlights your strongest, pithiest points, with each of them landing as literal punches at Mehdi:
https://twitter.com/TurncoatD/status/1644795611760451584?s=20
Thanks Lee, for using your Fangs to defend the Falsely Accused.
Fang delivers a spanking. Hasan does not the meet minimum requirements of rational discussion and debate. In his version of 'debate' he is just a crude pettifogger whose engagement with political facts and arguments is so shallow and brittle that he is forced to disrupt his opponents speech to avoid confrontation with fully fledged positions. There is a chapter in his book called 'Beware the Gish Galloper,' which is sad and ironic.
“remind me never to upset Lee Fang” ...word
That was a great takedown of Medhi-ocre Hasan by Lee Fang. As for Taibbi vs Hasan on Hasan's show, you stepped into the shark's territory. Confrontational quick back-and-forth's are not your thing because you're a nice guy but you need to be vicious. Viciousness has its place. Greenwald might ruin Hasan, for instance.
Hay Matt. It is not your fault that you try to have an open argument with a journalist - when it is so obvious that he is only out on a hit job. Forget him - he is a sub standard and the proof of what you are working on is right - and more importantly - your stand up straight character - is the way forward. (He is a knob)
These days being a member of the "press" simply means telling lies that benefit the uniparty in general and the democrats in particular. The better/more you lie for the establishment, the more you are rewarded.
Hasan is (yet another) perfect example.
It is a hard interview to watch, but Hasan came off like a bully, and you seemed like a soft-spoken person under attack. To see it a different way is to see it through a partisan lens.
Remember the early days of Fox News, where they'd have the macho conservative bully screaming over the soft-spoken liberal, who couldn't get a word in? It was that, but with Hasan recast as the arch-conservative bully, and honestly, that's what he is.
(But god bless Lee Fang for being the aggressor, so you don't have to be. And he seems such a mild-mannered type himself!)
Many readers recognize the historic act of writing these pieces. It’s not a surprise that Mr. Fang has stepped in with corrective action. You are not alone in seeking the truth and many are equipped to help handle the heat. This piece is bigger than just you. So buckle up because you sure did start something. And we all know you’re feeling the heat of the spotlight. You’re not alone.
Right between the eyes. Well done, Lee Fang.
"I knew from the start the Twitter project would be a high-wire act, and I don’t get to blame anyone else for slipping."
This is the kind of attitude that sets you apart from the MSM grifters like Mehdi Hasan and will keep me subscribed to you for a long time to come.
Matt, you are a fantastic journalist. Hassan is a plagiaristic hack. I went out to Twitter to pop off at Hassan and found Lee Fang already there.
Racket 1, MSNBC 0. And it wasn’t even close.
Also, I may subscribe to Fang’s Substack just to stay on his good side...LOL. Seriously, I am a paying subscriber to support his reporting.
Ugh. Racket news is doing a great job, which just means more of Hack News networks like MSNBC will be trying to cancel you.
"Short of jumping in a DeLorean and time-flying back to cancel, few ideas presented themselves. "
You did what you were supposed to. You corrected any actual factual errors immediately and transparently and defended things that were originally correct.
If an accidental acronym swap was the best that they could come up with, then the reporting was pretty solid.
I do think it's unfortunate that the situation with Twitter and Substack turned into a "Taibbi vs Musk" story, but your piece about it explained it pretty clearly from your side and that's just how the MSM was going to cover anything like that to help drive clicks and deflect from the content of the Twitter files.
Hate, Inc. indeed.
It really is enjoyable these days to watch independent journalists easily call out the hacks at dying legacy media for being useful tools of state propaganda. Hassan is a hack that's always been clear, but now we know he's a plagiaristic hack, who grovels to be a lapdog to whoever will pay him, and cries wolf when anyone calls him out for being full of bs.
I only have about 1000 followers on Twitter but I tweeted this:
Mehdi Hasan Plagiarized Pro-Spanking Column from Lynn Rosellini and Anna Mulrine in their news article on the topic for U.S. News and World Report--April 13,1998 @usnews @mehdirhasan
The article is not online but it is in libraries and reprinted by @lhfang at his Substack newletter.
Big amplification----Megyn Kelly has 2.7 followers on Twitter and just tweeted Lee Fang's Tweet about Hasan. https://twitter.com/megynkelly
freakin Lee rocked hard! Thanks Lee!
Lee took down Hasan like someone scraping shit off his boot. Exquisite.
Matt knew exactly what he was facing, but Matt is a great writer and thinker....not a dueling fast spewing tv head who uses interruptions and false asides to ambush the narrative. Don’t bother with these jackasses. There’s zero to feel bad about. Class always wins. Love Lee Fangs beat down and am considering subscription.
Matt - the central question to Mehdi Hasan (which wasn’t asked) is:
Do you have any concerns about our “government” exercising total control over what people know?
HO-LEE SHIT!
I must admit that I haven't followed much of the news lately (outside Substack). But Lee Fangs rapid-fire unraveling of Hasans repeated plagiarism (and outright lying) over the years was a fun to read!
Frankly, I don't see how that lying hack can keep a job in journalism after reading this...
You're right Matt - Lee Fang is someone you sure don't want to piss off!
Never upset Lee Fang but definitely subscribe to his Substack.
If your agreement allows it, good next steps are to re-write and re-publish the older twitter files as written prose. The twitter stream format is hard to read and much less effective. Then continue digging and finding stories.
Matt, IMO you give Hasan too much credit. There are those who were never going to believe. Now you know that next time you should be on your home turf. In the meantime, please stop letting Hasan live rent free in your head. That real estate is too valuable to waste.
Can't imagine the fucking frustration and flat-out rage that would be coursing thru me if I were you...
Breathe, kiss the wife, hug the kids, and know, really bone-deep know that you are on the right side of history. Many, many, many Americans are grateful for your work and your backbone.
BTW Your line the other day about "...enough rage to start a car..." is now part of regular conversations with so many of my friends and peers. We're all there.
Keep giving 'em Hell.
They deserve it.
This was a joy to read. Not only for being a well organized, well researched, thoroughly lucid take down of someone totally deserving of being shamed for his phony, arrogant journalism, but because it is so VERY well written. Smooth sailing to the destination, from start to finish.
Lee Fang doing journalism. Well done sir, well done. Hasan has proven again and again that he is a grifter of the elites and he will say and do anything to get in their favour
I ran into Mehdi Hasan for the first time on Twitter last summer, and he reminded me of the type of characters that Mr. Pickwick referred to as "pettifogging rogues and rascals" in one of his inimitable streams of invective in "The Pickwick Papers." He was referring to the morally bereft attorneys Messrs. Dodson and Fogg, but certain types endlessly recur throughout history, repackaged by The Prince of Lies himself, to fit more comfortably into the era in which they have been thrown.
Wow. Lee has real fangs!
It does not take much emotional intelligence to recognize that Hasan is scum. But this paints a picture of Hasan being even worse.
We should not be too surprised as this is the standard for the left media. My guess is that a similar profile could be done on most of the CNN and MSNBC talking heads. Low capability and lazy charlatans that brown nose their way to the top.
I suspect you've seen this already, but Freddie deBoer summed up the Hasan's of the world pretty clearly in this piece:
"It's All Just Displacement
Blue checkmarks are mourning bad careers in a broken industry
Freddie deBoer
Mar 22, 2021"
https://freddiedeboer.substack.com/p/its-all-just-displacement
See also the reaction to you from Gladwell in the Monk debate, which again was won by the largest margin in the history of the debates. Everyone knows what's really going on with legacy media. As it gets worse, they will lash out more and more.
Thanks for getting him to join us. He's beyond worthwhile.
Good thinking. Someone ought also to suggest to Mehdi Hasan to never, again, upset Lee Fang. Hasan's name meant nothing to me when I read comments about your interview with him, but having read Fang's description of what an opportunist Hasan is. and has been, I won't be foregetting it.
Y'all been punk'd by the narrative and the evil cabal behind it that pulls all the strings. Hang tough brother! We're all with you. We see, admire, and support the courage you continue to bring to the mission that serves us all!!
peace love
Hasan is insufferable
I like this Lee guy. Wow! I'm inspired when I see people fight back.
Now that was a takedown! Bravo Lee Fang! Wow!
So, to put it bluntly, according to Fang's evidence, Medhi is a whore. Or, to be thorough, a non white Muslim, whore.
Seems to pay well. Where did I go wrong.
When I read Fang's latest, all I could hear was: Kaaaaa BOOOM!
Glad he's on our team ("our" being seekers of truth)! Kudos to him and to you. We need you to fight against these lies.
Fang delivers a spanking. Hasan does not the meet minimum requirements of rational discussion and debate. In his version of 'debate' he is just a crude pettifogger whose engagement with political facts and arguments is so shallow and brittle that he is forced to disrupt his opponent's speech to avoid confrontation with fully fledged positions. There is a chapter in his book called 'Beware the Gish Galloper,' which is sad and ironic.
My teacher (a teller of truths) once joked the best approach is to tell the truth and then quickly leave town. My hope for you and the other truth tellers is you will become stronger and better from the experience because you are fortified with integrity.
Henceforth, this hack shall be known as 'the plagiarist Mehdi Hasan.' When challenged, simply share Lee Fang's article.
Hi Matt--I've noticed you suffer some from my ailment--I'm much better with the pen than I am a speaker. The words flow through my fingers, not directly out of my mouth. And these appearances are unbelievably stressful. I can see at times these people are intimidating you when you are twice as smart as they are. It's hard to remedy this other than once you really believe how smart you really are, you are quicker on your feet.
You also fight fair--you stick to debating issues--,afford everyone respect-- instead of dealing in ad hominem attacks. I think Lee Fang is justified to respond to this guy as he did because of his behavior. And because he's defending YOU.
But that has never been your way. I think people understand that.
So you need to hang in there and don't let these assholes get to you--easier said than done.
There is something so morally grotesque about all these upper-caste Brahmins coming to the West, scoring fantastic jobs and sinecures, living and thriving here, and then whining about the phantasm called White Supremacy and screaming Racist! every time they're cornered in an argument.
I can't speak for Britain, but here in America we have a very painful history based on the racist oppression of Black people, an entire body of Civil Rights law and other structures set up to counter this, and for shameless opportunists to cry Racist! for clicks and tenure is just pure Stolen Valor from African-Americans, a desperate sweaty attempt to play Oppressed because that's the latest fast track to exalted status.
Every time someone like Hasan belabors the bigotry accusation, takes away more of its sting and turns it into just another weapon in the culture war, he makes it less likely that someone who faces actual discrimination is heeded, and takes the serious issue of racism against American blacks and trivializes it.
I may just be getting old and cynical, but I'm starting to think that those who pose as "defenders of the oppressed" use their supposed morality and compassion as another shameless way to gain money and status.
He f’ing owned the POS in his article. Nailed it.
Mehdi's a hack. Of course, the Left ate it up, as if a typo and an acronym mistake invalidated months work of journalistic effort. But the seeds are planted. More and more people will red pill.
On a different note, Matt - please don't leave Twitter! I feel like my parents are fighting! Don't get a divorce...what did we do wrong? We won't do it again, we promise!
You did an excellent job with the Twitter files. You should be proud of yourself. What ever anyone tries to criticize you or fines fault is to be expected. This is a world of criticism and jealousy. Just try, hard as it may be, to not become “them”. Hate and anger is not the answer. Mr Musk gave you a job and you excepted it. Good for both of you.
I wouldn't be too angry, besides the initial outrage. Mehdi Hasan is a mass media talking tool. I thought Bill Maher's ambush of Matt a while back was more objectionable. The underlying grievance, or point of the attack, was aimed at Independent Journalism, which people like Hasan are incapable of, thus professionally jealous. If Mehdi were remotely honest, he would have led off with the Modi stuff, which means geopolitics, a conversation that would have quickly exposed his own Right-Wing hack stripes. MSNBC, make no mistake, is a Neo-Con network..."War! War! War!"
Is anyone left at The Intercept? Jeremy Scahil?
I once claimed it as my favorite online news source, but came to realize I only liked Glen's reporting on Snowden stuff, Lee's stuff on all the digital espionage and Jeremy's podcast. It fell off my radar at some point and...well, whattayaknow...the gang's all here. #substackisthefuture
Matt, if you haven't seen it yet you should check out this short video compilation by Turncoat Don, taken from your interview with Mehdi. By deleting all the garbage spewed by Mehdi, Don highlights your strongest, pithiest points, with each of them landing as literal punches at Mehdi:
https://twitter.com/TurncoatD/status/1644795611760451584?s=20
Thanks Lee, for using your Fangs to defend the Falsely Accused.
Fang delivers a spanking. Hasan does not the meet minimum requirements of rational discussion and debate. In his version of 'debate' he is just a crude pettifogger whose engagement with political facts and arguments is so shallow and brittle that he is forced to disrupt his opponents speech to avoid confrontation with fully fledged positions. There is a chapter in his book called 'Beware the Gish Galloper,' which is sad and ironic.
“remind me never to upset Lee Fang” ...word
That was a great takedown of Medhi-ocre Hasan by Lee Fang. As for Taibbi vs Hasan on Hasan's show, you stepped into the shark's territory. Confrontational quick back-and-forth's are not your thing because you're a nice guy but you need to be vicious. Viciousness has its place. Greenwald might ruin Hasan, for instance.
Hay Matt. It is not your fault that you try to have an open argument with a journalist - when it is so obvious that he is only out on a hit job. Forget him - he is a sub standard and the proof of what you are working on is right - and more importantly - your stand up straight character - is the way forward. (He is a knob)