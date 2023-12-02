I had the good fortune to talk with Russell Brand eariler this week. Russell is one of my favorite people, though I always exit our conversations wishing I could wear more interesting clothes (after exchanges with Douglas Murray, I just stand in front of a mirror and say “interlocutor” over and over again). This time around we got to talk about a variety of topics, including still-to-come UK Files reports, the #CTILeague, and the future of populist uprisings. For the full discussion on Rumble, click here: