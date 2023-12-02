Discover more from Racket News
Interview with "Stay Free" With Russell Brand: On the UK Files and CTI League
Thanks to Rusty Rockets for a great talk, published Friday. Excerpt, with links, here:
I had the good fortune to talk with Russell Brand eariler this week. Russell is one of my favorite people, though I always exit our conversations wishing I could wear more interesting clothes (after exchanges with Douglas Murray, I just stand in front of a mirror and say “interlocutor” over and over again). This time around we got to talk about a variety of topics, including still-to-come UK Files reports, the #CTILeague, and the future of populist uprisings. For the full discussion on Rumble, click here:
I would listen to you even if you wore rags (but maybe not if you dressed like a woman then your hold on reality would be in question) You're great and I love listening to you and Walter Kirn. It's kind of like being in a book club with really smart people. I never had a chance to study literature, I did science and medical stuff and i enjoy your analysis of books that I have and haven't had a chance to read. You are a true word smith.
Yes, they will do whatever it takes to suppress anything that resembles a, "populist" uprising. The horrific miscarriage of justice for J6 protestors and rioters is a great example for that.
Never, in my life, did I imagine that our government would systematically prosecute every day people who made the mistake of believing that they had a right to free speech and protest. Many of them went over the line. Most did not.
But that doesn't matter. In one example, an FBI raid found a model of the Capitol in a suspect's home. This, of course, was offered as proof that they had nefarious intentions. Civil society has all but turned a blind eye to them even on the right.
If you don't think that can happen to you, or to any movement that you agree with, I have news for you. The J6'ers are the canary in the coal mine. We are failing them and we are failing ourselves.
Equal justice under the law my ass. Fuck these authoritarian assholes and fuck anyone who passively agrees with what they are doing.