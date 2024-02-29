The excellent hosts of the The Hill’s “Rising,” Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave, had me on earlier this week to talk about the implications of the stories done at Racket and on Public about the suppressed data in the January 6th, 2017 “Intelligence Community Assessment” about Russia’s motives for an “influence campaign” in an election year. I felt this discussion smoothed out some of the misunderstandings more effectively than some of my own livestreams, so I’m posting here.

As always, I recommend people check out the show, one of the last bastions of vibrant debate in the broadcast world.