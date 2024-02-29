Interview With "Rising," About Trump-Russia Probe
As always, thanks to the show's excellent hosts for a great discussion
The excellent hosts of the The Hill’s “Rising,” Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave, had me on earlier this week to talk about the implications of the stories done at Racket and on Public about the suppressed data in the January 6th, 2017 “Intelligence Community Assessment” about Russia’s motives for an “influence campaign” in an election year. I felt this discussion smoothed out some of the misunderstandings more effectively than some of my own livestreams, so I’m posting here.
As always, I recommend people check out the show, one of the last bastions of vibrant debate in the broadcast world.
I love the show. Bri is the last hope for liberalism because she tends to be ideologically consistent. She does not bother defending Biden or Fani Willis and doesn’t champion lost causes. Robbie is also ideologically consistent. When they agree on conclusions from different point of view (such as Ukraine); it almost makes you want to cry because it helps you realize we are not that far apart as people. Our leaders thrive on keeping us all yelling at each other and ignoring their own extreme limitations.
I think what is the most amazing thing is that this was very much known in 2016. We have Obama even on a hot mic telling Russians that they'd be able to do more for them after Hillary won. This just proves to me my choice to leave the left was the right choice. They are so emotionally charged they simply can't have intelligence. Either the spy kind or the education kind.