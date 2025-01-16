Interview: On Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg
Speaking with Brian Kilmeade this week on Mark Zuckerberg's sudden pivot
Racket is a bit overloaded at the moment. I have a couple of small stories and one bigger one on the way, including some reporting about a new “pub banter” law in the U.K. and a controversy involving the TSA. In between, I had a good conversation with Brian Kilmeade at Fox radio about Mark Zuckerberg’s p.r. tour, and what it might mean going forward. To tune in, click here. More to come.
When I read about insanities like the "Pub Banter Law" I'm reminded that declaring our independence is still the arguably best thing the U.S. has ever done.
And then I hear Brits refer to cookies as "biscuits" and I have no further doubts.
"Pub Banter" law? Why don't we just sew our mouths shut, gouge out our eyes and cut off our fingers now as to not communicate inappropriately with other? Maybe that's not even far enough. How about lobotomies as to not even think incorrectly?