Racket is a bit overloaded at the moment. I have a couple of small stories and one bigger one on the way, including some reporting about a new “pub banter” law in the U.K. and a controversy involving the TSA. In between, I had a good conversation with Brian Kilmeade at Fox radio about Mark Zuckerberg’s p.r. tour, and what it might mean going forward. To tune in, click here. More to come.