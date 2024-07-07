"Incident in Azania" ATW Short Story Excerpt

Share this post"Incident in Azania" ATW Short Story Excerptwww.racket.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Racket NewsSubscribe to watch"Incident in Azania" ATW Short Story ExcerptWalter and Matt discuss Evelyn Waugh's "Incident in Azania" Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnJul 07, 2024∙ Paid64Share this post"Incident in Azania" ATW Short Story Excerptwww.racket.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther8ShareIllustration by Daniel MedinaListen to the Full EpisodeRead "Incident in Azania"Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Racket News to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inAmerica This WeekWelcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading. Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeMatt TaibbiWalter KirnWrites Unbound SubscribeRecent EpisodesAmerica This Week, July 4, 2024: "Incident in Mediaville"Jul 5 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn"The Bet" Jun 30 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week, June 28, 2024Jun 28 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnThe Door by E.B White Jun 23 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week, June 21, 2024: "Cheap Fakes and Real Mind Games"Jun 21 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn"The Necklace" by Guy De MaupassantJun 16 • Matt Taibbi and Walter KirnAmerica This Week, June 14, 2024: "Elections and Dragons"Jun 14 • Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn