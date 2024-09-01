Playback speed
“In Dreams Begin Responsibilities”

Walter and Matt discuss "In Dreams Begin Responsibilities" a short story by Delmore Schwartz. Excerpt from America This Week #102.
Matt Taibbi
and
Walter Kirn
Sep 01, 2024
9
Illustration by Daniel Medina

Read The Short Story

Click Here for the Full Episode

Racket News
America This Week
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
