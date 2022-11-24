Happy Thanksgiving, All
A holiday message from TK
Happy Thanksgiving to TK readers. We hope you eat guiltlessly and enjoy whatever company you’ll share today.
A brief note on scheduling: there will be no America This Week tomorrow. I’m personally thankful to all the hardworking folks who put that feature together every week, from Emily Bivens to cartoonist Daniel Medina to finance mixmaster Eric Salzman to, of course, Walter Kirn.
Speaking of Walter, he has a terrific column on “Battleground, Thanksgiving” up at Compact magazine, which you can check out here. If you roll your eyes at the annual deluge of instructions from pundits on how to deal with politically disagreeable relatives, you’ll enjoy this column. It’s classic Kirn.
After my family, I may be most thankful of all for your support. It’s a true honor and a pleasure to work here. Happy holiday, everyone, and we’ll see you again soon, perhaps with a few interesting changes to come.
I’m no gushing fanboy, and I don’t need your autograph or your attention, but sometime today I hope you lift a glass of something nice and toast yourself, in the name of all of us, whom you may never meet, whose lives you make better and more interesting, for not selling out, not telling lies, and never losing your sense of humor.
Happy thanksgiving to you Matt, and thank you for your work.
It's courageous and so necessary right now. You, Glenn, Bari and Sasha, I hope, are the beginning of the new fourth estate, replacing the old, broken mess that's devolved to nothing more than advocacy and click bait.
Go Lions and Go Blue!!!!