Get Lit continues today with William Faulkner’s As I Lay Dying, a novel that, far more even than Cash Bundren’s coffin above, involves a significant amount of craftsmanship. The story of a dead matriarch and her family’s 40-mile journey of dubious necessity to bury her is told through fifteen narrators across over sixty sections. The means are unconventional, the end controversial, and Brad and I will discuss it this afternoon, hopefully with many of you. Join us at 4:30 PM ET at:
You can also find us on X, @mtaibbi or @waywardrabbler. See you soon!
I think the question that Matt is trying to get at: does Faulkner portray these people with affection or contempt? Those seem like the two major registers and he is trying to thread the needle.
You've been reading some good ones lately. My favorite Faulkner. People have compared my structure to this novel which I hadn't read at the time, but I do like it. Good story.