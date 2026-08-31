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BRetty's avatar
BRetty
1h

I think the question that Matt is trying to get at: does Faulkner portray these people with affection or contempt? Those seem like the two major registers and he is trying to thread the needle.

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Lekimball's avatar
Lekimball
11h

You've been reading some good ones lately. My favorite Faulkner. People have compared my structure to this novel which I hadn't read at the time, but I do like it. Good story.

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