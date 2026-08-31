Illustrated by Daniel Medina

Get Lit continues today with William Faulkner’s As I Lay Dying, a novel that, far more even than Cash Bundren’s coffin above, involves a significant amount of craftsmanship. The story of a dead matriarch and her family’s 40-mile journey of dubious necessity to bury her is told through fifteen narrators across over sixty sections. The means are unconventional, the end controversial, and Brad and I will discuss it this afternoon, hopefully with many of you. Join us at 4:30 PM ET at:

Substack

Rumble

YouTube

You can also find us on X, @mtaibbi or @waywardrabbler. See you soon!