Illustrated by Daniel Medina

Today on Get Lit we are finishing William Faulkner’s As I Lay Dying.

In the second half of the novel we finally get to hear from Addie, and learn that she was a deeply neurotic and disturbed woman who deserved the terrible family she had and sent them on this quest out of pure malice. We also hear from Jewel’s real father, and the deranged math by which Addie “made it up” to Anse for having a son by another man. The odyssey reaches its tragic conclusion, with Darl going insane and getting sent to Jackson, the crippling of Cash, and the rape of Dewey Dell. However, in a surprise ending that is hard to make sense of, everything seems to work out for Anse, who continues his streak of always getting the help he doesn’t deserve.

We hope you have enjoyed spending time in this most gothic South. Faulkner has certainly shown readers the grotesque.

Join us at 4:30 PM ET today on:

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You can also find us on X, @mtaibbi or @waywardrabbler. See you soon!

Next week, we will be doing the first two sections of Émile Zola’s Germinal, his masterpiece about striking coal miners in 1870’s France, which will give us an entirely different view of the depravity of poverty, something which seems to be becoming an unintended theme on this podcast.