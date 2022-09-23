Sep 23, 2022 • 30M

Episode 6: "America This Week," with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn

Walter and Matt on "preparing for the worst" with a jug of whisky and a shotgun, ski locales that run the world, the irresistible hilarity of No Joke Land, Twitter tizzies, Fat Leonard, and more

126
 
0:00
-30:13
FREE PREVIEW
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
Episode details
126 comments

Apologies for any quality issues, one of our hosts was on the road.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Racket News to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.