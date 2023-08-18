Aug 18 • 30M
Episode 52: America This Week, August 18, "Indicted Hard With a Vengeance"
Walter and Matt praise Super 8 motels, try to unravel the mixed metaphor of Trump's latest indictment, and sing the praises of Kurt Vonnegut's little-known "2BR02B"
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
