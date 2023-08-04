Aug 4 • 30M
Episode 50: America This Week, August 4, 2023, "The Red-Headed Indictment"
Walter and Matt go through the latest Trump indictment, and confess childhood Sherlock Holmes fixations in reading "The Red-Headed League"
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
Episode details
142 comments
Share the Free Versions of ATW:
Subscriber-only video below:
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Racket News to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.