Episode 50: America This Week, August 4, 2023, "The Red-Headed Indictment"

Walter and Matt go through the latest Trump indictment, and confess childhood Sherlock Holmes fixations in reading "The Red-Headed League"

Matt Taibbi
Walter Kirn
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
