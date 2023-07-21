Jul 21 • 30M

Episode 48: "America This Week," with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn

Walter unveils a great new project, and Matt and Walter read "The Minority Report" by Philip K. Dick and discuss the latest COVID revelations

0:00
-30:04
Matt Taibbi
Walter Kirn
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
