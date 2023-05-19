May 19 • 30M
Episode 39: "America This Week," with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
Inside the Durham Report: No dirt, no emails, and no Russians, but plenty of drinks! And in the wake of HUAC-style FBI hearings, Walter and Matt discuss “The Great Loyalty Oath Crusade” in Catch-22
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
