Episode 38: "America This Week," with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn

On the Department of Homeland Security's creepy community-snitch role-playing exercise, plus Matt and Walter discuss "The Library of Babel" in a new feature

Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
Art by Daniel Medina

