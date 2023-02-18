Feb 18 • 30M

Episode 26: "America This Week," with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn

Walter and Matt discuss the State [of Mind] Department's Global Engagement Center, how "disinformation scientists" are replacing the press, the East Palestine Ohio catastrophe, and more

Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
