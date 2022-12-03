Dec 3, 2022 • 30M
Episode 15: : "America This Week," with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
Walter and Matt discuss the Twitter Files and Matt's recent Munk Debates appearance
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
Episode details
227 comments
Listen to subscriber only audio in your podcast app: https://support.substack.com/hc/en-us/articles/4519588148244-How-do-I-listen-to-episodes-on-my-podcast-app-
Share the free versions of ATW:
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Racket News to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.