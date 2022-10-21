Oct 21, 2022 • 30M
Episode 10 : "America This Week," with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn
Walter and Matt search the congressional couch cushions to pay for Starlink, fantasize of sending the 101st Airborne to occupy England, discuss Walter's villain-origin story, and much more:
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
Episode details
190 comments
Keep an eye out for the written version of America This Week.
Listen to subscriber only audio in your podcast app: https://support.substack.com/hc/en-us/articles/4519588148244-How-do-I-listen-to-episodes-on-my-podcast-app-
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Racket News to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.