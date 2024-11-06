Trump’s new transition team.

Fox News called Pennsylvania for Donald Trump at 1:24 a.m. We’ve been here before. CBS and other news agencies continue to insist it will take two days to count the remaining 7% of the Pennsylvania votes, which means anything can happen, although I do hear that Kamala Harris may not even be at campaign headquarters at Howard University, which has nearly emptied.

On the other hand, Scripps also called Pennsylvania at 1:30 a.m., and it just may be that there isn’t room for even the appearance of crookery this time. Even Rick Wilson, who would coax his mother onto a sinking lifeboat if he felt it were political useful, just went on the Brian Williams show and said something to the effect that Trump won the election fair and square… and now Fox has called Wisconsin for Trump as well, which maybe means they’re feeling frisky.

I’m going to bed. In the morning it will either be insane shenanigans or rending of garments. Neither will surprise and either will be interesting, but my sense is that eight years of blowback starts howling by morning. It could get ugly, but I choose to doze off to happy thoughts, of cats, ducklings, and the tortured inner life of Rick Wilson. Good night, folks, and thanks for hanging in. What a long, strange trip it’s been…