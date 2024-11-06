Weird scene on MSNBC. Rachel Maddow, Stephanie Ruhle, Joy Reid, and Chris Hayes were trying to keep things light and merry after a remote hit in Philly with Jacob Soboroff and rap icons De La Soul. Soboroff previously scored an interview with Ant-Man star Paul Rudd, and as the panel gushed over its good celebrity fortune, Rachel interrupted with an update. Wait… we are hearing from the Harris campaign… Paul Rudd is at Lehigh University! Yuks all around. Meanwhile NBC called a slew of states including Florida for Trump, putting their count at 90-27 (it’s now 105-30). While everyone else on set was working hard, Lawrence O’Donnell stared ahead, mute, like a man on a thorazine drip, or maybe contemplating seppuku. The anchor looks start to get heavy at this stage of the evening, even though the news objectively speaking is nowhere near determinative, unless they know more than they’re saying. Nicolle Wallace nonetheless spoke over all like the voice of doom. “We’re getting to the beginning of the beginning,” she sighed. “It requires so much restraint…” She let her voice trail off, the implication being that it requires restraint to avoid drawing conclusions.

“But,” she finally repeated, “this hour will be the beginning of the beginning.”

Election night can be harrowing for a reason, however. Harris has won Maryland and Massachusetts, is headed seemingly toward a win in Virginia (though it’s still a tossup), and is hanging tough in North Carolina, outperforming Joe Biden’s performance in some counties. Early returns in Pennsylvania heavily favor Harris, which one could write off as Philadelphia votes, but Trump’s numbers in Bucks county don’t look great. John King was asked to Magic Wall for a long time, seemingly by himself, noting that “Trump is in an unusual position… winning the popular vote, up by 2.5 million… but just 17% of the vote at this stage, heh heh…” King is a good egg, he tries hard. Tapper came back looking down about a touchdown mentally, but determined to come away with points. No sooner did he start a monologue about a coming slate of 15 state poll closings than news flashed that Trump took the lead in North Carolina; he sagged like a buck taking a bullet.

Still crazy early. Going to rifle through my cabinet to see if I have any downers left, then risk a few minutes of NPR. Back to you all soon.