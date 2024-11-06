I tried watching the “Kornacki cam” for a while and found myself unable to stay with him. The poor guy talks like he’s being whipped by an invisible jockey. I also don’t think he’s fed well. If not for the fifty pounds of devices stuffed in his back pockets, he’d be glute-less. Right now he’s sermonizing about the “blue blob” in the Atlanta-metro area, where Democrats want to “keep driving up numbers” because they’re “suffering losses elsewhere.”

I try not to read too much into these things, but the mood seems a little heavy on CNN and MSNBC. Chris Wallace bummed everyone out a few hours ago after he reacted to an exit poll by saying, “It would be a miracle if Kamala could win with these numbers.” At present it’s 23-3 for Trump with Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia, and Vermont called, but things are about to get intense. If you’re a Democrat and looking for good news, Virginia is 56-43% for Harris with 3% of the vote in, while Florida is 54-45% for Trump with 71% in. The first battleground state, Georgia, is 60-39% for Trump with 9% in and there’s a significant amount of freaking out going on on my phone. By the way, if readers see memorable election night tweets, please post in comments. Seeing some apprehension out there: