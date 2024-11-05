6:00 p.m. America This Week looks more likely to be a post-mortem than an all-nighter, so I’ve decided to go old-school and live-blog the whole night, or until I pass out.

The first polls close in a minute. The operative clichés in this pre-return period so far seem to be variations on the one the New York Times is using, an election “both parties [are] calling a critical moment for American democracy.” I’m watching CNN now and everyone but Anderson Cooper seems high on uppers. Welcome input in comments as news comes in.

6:18 Jeff Zeleny, CNN, from Harris Headquarters. “It’s extraordinary… they are checking these turnout numbers and literally going door to door.” Literally extraordinary, a campaign going door to door on Election Night! Also, a Harris senior advisor says “We are optimistic that we are literally about to turn the page on Donald Trump and install Vice President Harris as the next President of the United States.” Literally install.

Also, we may have some ATW action later after all.