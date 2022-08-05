Editor's Note: Real Time With Bill Maher, Tonight, August 5th, 10 p.m. ET
Hopefully I don't step on my wiener. More on tonight's show:
A quick note to subscribers. We had planned to release a new feature today, in conjunction with the coming “America This Week” column, but had to put it off thanks to another appearance. I flew out to LA last night, and will be on set with David Duchovny and political strategist Lis Smith tonight, on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher. Topics will vary, but some may be in the the strike zone of recent TK articles. Going to take my first edible in about an hour. More details here, please check it out if you have time:
Only for you Matt will I watch this show.
Step on Bill’s wiener