USHAHIDI? In February 2014, two new employees joined an obscure Kenyan software company/open-source intelligence group called “Ushahidi.” One was the future founder of the Cyber Threat Intelligence or “CTI” League, Sarah-Jayne “SJ” Terp. A whistleblower brought #CTIFiles documents to Public, where Michael Shellenberger, Alexandra Gutentag and I began writing stories about them last week.

Another new Ushahidi employee in 2014 was the future CEO of New Knowledge, Jonathon Morgan. Here’s the Ushahidi team today, followed by the LinkedIn pages for the two future anti-disinformation warriors:

3. NEW KNOWLEDGE Morgan’s firm would later become famous, then infamous, then be renamed, then disappear from cultural memory entirely in the wake of a series of scandals. Lacking any kind of real work history, the new company burst onto the scene in 2018. In 2018, after the Parkland school shooting, Morgan’s name suddenly appeared in a New York Times story, “After Florida School Shooting, Russian ‘Bot’ Army Pounced.” Introduced by the Times as “chief executive of New Knowledge, a company that tracks online disinformation campaigns,” the paper added that he was “one of the researchers who worked with the German Marshall Fund to create Hamilton 68, the website that monitors Russian bot and fake Twitter activity.” Hamilton 68, a “dashboard” that purported to track Russian online influence campaigns, was the sole source for the Times report that Russians were trying to “widen the divide and make compromise even more difficult” by highlighting hashtags like #ParklandShooting and even #guncontrolnow.

4. Morgan after the Parkland shooting was also interviewed by Chuck Todd on MSNBC, who threw up his hands at the news that Russians were meddling with American discourse. “Whatever these companies are doing, it doesn’t work,” Todd grumbled. “What’s happening here?” Tossed this softball, Morgan argued social media platforms hadn’t solved the “systemic problem” of disinformation.

5. “GREW UP IN THE NSA” Not long after, in August 2018, New Knowledge announced the receipt of $11 million in startup capital to “protect companies from covert coordinated disinformation campaigns.” Investors included funds with military contracting ties, including GGV Capital, Lux Capital and Moonshot Capital, with VentureBeat pointing out that “what further distinguishes New Knowledge is that its founders are AI and Homeland Security experts who grew up in the NSA... Morgan, for instance, was an adviser for the U.S. State Department”:

6. “PROPAGANDA WAR AGAINST U.S. CITIZENS” Less than a half year from this initial announcement, New Knowledge — after “laboring in secret for months,” according to the Columbia Journalism Review — produced a much-heralded report for the Senate Intelligence Committee called “The Tactics and Tropes of the Internet Research Agency,” detailing a “propaganda war against U.S. citizens” by Russia, as NPR put it. The report produced an outpouring of ecstatic headlines and TV reports, with Politico saying it showed a “sweeping effort to sow divisions, support Trump” on the part of Vladimir Putin, the Washington Post noting Russia had not only tried to help Donald Trump but targeted the saintly Robert Mueller, the Wall Street Journal noting Russia targeted black voters, and so on and so on.

To get a sense of how promiscuously the New Knowledge report was spread, watch this condensed clip of a mortified Mika Brzezinski rattling off report conclusions then tossing, Tinkers-to-Evers-to-Chance style, to a parade of MSNBC commentators: from hurrumphing Joe Scarborough to puppyish Willie Geist, who hands off to eager-beaver Matthew Miller, then later it’s stentorian Jon Meacham, and finally old sad-sack Boston bar-crawler Mike Barnicle mouthing the required pieties about Donald Trump working “hand in glove” with what “Vladimir Putin has set out to do.” Again, the source for this is all analysts hired by the Senate Intelligence Committee, chief among them New Knowledge: