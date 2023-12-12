Discover more from Racket News
Correction: University of Washington FOIA Documents
In yesterday's FOIA production, mixing up to and from.
Racket sincerely apologizes for an error in yesterday’s story, “Did Pharma Companies Help Plan "Virality Project" Censorship Program?” The following email was written to Kate Starbird and other researchers, from Isabella Garcia-Camargo of Stanford, not the other way around:
Starbird was kind enough to point this out when contacted. Again, I regret the error and have made the appropriate change.
CORRECTION ? ! ?
What kind if JOURNALIST does that ?
lol. Luv ya Matt.
Note to NYT, Washington Post, CNN, now see how easy that was.