Earlier this week, journalist Ryan Grim of the Hill’s Rising show did a segment entitled, “Democrats’ Culture War Problem is Much Deeper than The Squad.” I highly recommend checking it out. In it, he touches on themes I’ve written about both on TK and at Rolling Stone, namely that the Democratic Party’s seeming rhetorical turn on social justice issues may predate The Squad and have origins in counter-rhetoric used by Hillary Clinton against Bernie Sanders in 2016.
Ryan’s monologue came after the publication of a recent Axios article called, “Squad Politics Backfire” that essentially lays the groundwork for the Democratic Party establishment to blame a possible midterm collapse on politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar. That theme is likely to be heard more and more in the coming months, if the current polling situation holds. Is there validity to that criticism? Ryan and I discuss.
We’ll also talk Loudoun County, the state of the press, and some other issues we’ve both covered. Click here to join at 4:30 EST today!
