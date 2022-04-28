As some of my readers know, the NFL draft is a lifelong obsession. In fact, I’ve been pursuing political journalism for decades as a clever misdirection ploy, whose real purpose is to get Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan to hire me to run the team’s drafts. (I’d shoot for my hometown Patriots, but Bill Belichick is too smart to let me in the building). Usually I write about the draft, but this year I want to do a Callin on the subject, which has evolved. Please join me at 4:30 p.m. today if you want to talk about my private sickness:
Callin Discussion: The NFL Draft Decoded, today at 4:30 p.m. EST
Callin Discussion: The NFL Draft Decoded, today at 4:30 p.m. EST
Callin Discussion: The NFL Draft Decoded, today at 4:30 p.m. EST
As some of my readers know, the NFL draft is a lifelong obsession. In fact, I’ve been pursuing political journalism for decades as a clever misdirection ploy, whose real purpose is to get Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan to hire me to run the team’s drafts. (I’d shoot for my hometown Patriots, but Bill Belichick is too smart to let me in the building). Usually I write about the draft, but this year I want to do a Callin on the subject, which has evolved. Please join me at 4:30 p.m. today if you want to talk about my private sickness: