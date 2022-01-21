Having a Callin episode tomorrow, Friday January 21st, at 3:00 p.m. EST to talk with writer Wesley Yang, inventor of the term “Successor Ideology,” to talk Biden’s Awesome First Year, all the things that are literally eugenics, and the 14-point party affiliation swing. I know people are frustrated about the iPhone only factor, and I can only repeat what I’ve been told: Android accessibility is coming. Anyway, join us! Wes is smart, original, always interesting:
