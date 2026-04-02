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Debbie Lerman's avatar
Debbie Lerman
3d

“Old school digital censorship”? It has been one long continuous trend of ever increasing clamp-downs on free speech. Trump, Musk and any other false heroes have been engaged in exactly the same speech-curtailing activities as every other member of the techno-fascist oligarchy. Covid was the apotheosis of the global censorship and propaganda efforts — demonstrating very clearly that it is not partisan or political: it is about raw power and control.

There are no good guys in this battle: just the population/serfs vs our would-be feudal overlords.

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JDK's avatar
JDK
3d

Thanks Matt. Important perspective. You say, "...the awesome information-squashing gadgets available..." I am praying that, in this age of broad independent platform availability, truth finds its way to the pubic. X has helped to this point, but I don't think we can put our trust in Musk. You are certainly doing your part; I'm off to purchase Siegel's "The Information State." I also highly recommend Iain Davis' new book, "The Technocratic Dark State." NOT available on Amazon, a good sign that it hits the mark.

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