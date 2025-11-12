Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
joseph orban,jr's avatar
joseph orban,jr
5h

Gosh, maybe that’s why Fauci wanted a pardon back to 14 cover all the steps

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Liz LaSorte's avatar
Liz LaSorte
5h

When you look at Covid-19 as the global human experiment that Covid was, Solomon Asch could have predicted the outcome in the 1950s.

In his conformity experiment, less than 25% of the people are strong enough in their own opinions/beliefs that they won’t conform to what they know is wrong, while the majority (mob) – conform, no matter how outlandish the idea. It’s crazy to think that nearly 70% bow down to mob opinion. But, that's what happened.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 replies
140 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture