Big Story on Pandemic Origins?
Newly released documents again point to American complicity in developing the Covid virus
Emily Kopp of the Daily Caller has done an excellent write-up of just-released documents that appear related to Covid’s origins. The punchline is that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence “facilitated a meeting between the CIA and [University of North Carolina professor Ralph] Baric about a project on coronaviruses in September 2015.” Kopp writes:
The email exchange with the subject line “Request for Your Expertise” shows an unnamed government official with a CIA-affiliated email address pitching a “possible project” to Baric relating to “[c]oronavirus evolution and possible natural human adaptation.”
The new documents shed a bit of light on a question members of Congress have posed for years: Whether our own intelligence agencies knew more about the likelihood of a lab origin of COVID than they told the public.
More to come, but I recommend the piece by a reporter who’s been on this topic from the start.
Gosh, maybe that’s why Fauci wanted a pardon back to 14 cover all the steps
When you look at Covid-19 as the global human experiment that Covid was, Solomon Asch could have predicted the outcome in the 1950s.
In his conformity experiment, less than 25% of the people are strong enough in their own opinions/beliefs that they won’t conform to what they know is wrong, while the majority (mob) – conform, no matter how outlandish the idea. It’s crazy to think that nearly 70% bow down to mob opinion. But, that's what happened.