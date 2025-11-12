Emily Kopp of the Daily Caller has done an excellent write-up of just-released documents that appear related to Covid’s origins. The punchline is that the Office of the Director of National Intelligence “facilitated a meeting between the CIA and [University of North Carolina professor Ralph] Baric about a project on coronaviruses in September 2015.” Kopp writes:

The email exchange with the subject line “Request for Your Expertise” shows an unnamed government official with a CIA-affiliated email address pitching a “possible project” to Baric relating to “[c]oronavirus evolution and possible natural human adaptation.” The new documents shed a bit of light on a question members of Congress have posed for years: Whether our own intelligence agencies knew more about the likelihood of a lab origin of COVID than they told the public.

More to come, but I recommend the piece by a reporter who’s been on this topic from the start.