This feels like the longest December on record. And yet, Christmas is right around the corner. Luigi Mangione is in prison, George Stephanopoulos is $15 million in the red, and New Jersey is in the middle of an alien invasion. Join Walter Kirn and me as we fight off the winter blues with another Monday night episode of America This Week. The office Christmas party starts at 8:00 PM ET. Will Rachel Maddow crash the festivities? Tune in to see!



Watch on YouTube below:



Click here for Rumble.



Or visit @mtaibbi or @walterkirn on Twitter.



See you soon!