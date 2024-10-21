ATW Livestream Tonight at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT
We’re less than three weeks removed from Election Day, and naturally, things are heating up. With the U.K. Labour Party sending nearly 100 staffers to campaign for Kamala Harris in key swing states, the long-running question of foreign election interference — legal or otherwise — once again takes center stage. Politico is focusing primarily on the Republicans’ reaction to the news. But is that the real story here?
Walter Kirn and I will discuss this latest development on tonight’s livestream. Please join us at 8:00 PM ET.
Or visit @mtaibbi on Twitter.
How can that possibly be legal? Wasn't it bad enough that Zelenskyy was openly campaigning in the usa?
Polls seem to show all this rebounding on the democrats. What a sick bunch
Sorry but I, for one, am well and truly sick of Brits these days. We won the American Revolution (get over it), we won The War of 1812 (get over it), we bailed you out of both WWI & WWII . . . you would think you might appreciate it. We rebuilt you after WWII . . . which you have CLEARLY forgotten. We do not either need you or want your from here on out. We are not you, and you will NEVER be us.