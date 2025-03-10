Last week, Matt and Walter discussed the unique brand of zealotry that animates elected officials in Germany. Tonight, they’ll take a look at the Romanian Central Electoral Bureau’s decision to bar Călin Georgescu from the second round of the Eastern European country’s presidential election. Georgescu, a NATO skeptic who opposes further military aid to Ukraine, won the first round of the vote back in November, but the following month, the Constitutional Court annulled the results of that election.



Meanwhile, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, who was nominated to be the next director of the National Institutes of Health, appeared on Capitol Hill for his confirmation hearings. The Liberal Party elected its new leader, Mark Carney, who previously served as governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England. And the Trump administration announced that it will reduce funding to universities that fail to crack down on students who criticize Israel.



Join Matt and Walter at 8:00 PM ET as they try to make sense of some of these headlines on another Monday night installment of America This Week.



Tune in on:

The Substack App

YouTube

Rumble



Or follow @mtaibbi or @walterkirn on Twitter.