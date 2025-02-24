ATW Livestream Tonight at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT
On Thursday, the Senate narrowly voted to confirm Kash Patel’s nomination to be the next director of the FBI. Last night, Donald Trump named conservative talk radio host and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino to be the agency’s deputy director. Join Matt and Walter at 8:00 PM ET tonight as they discuss the implications of these appointments, namely what they portend for the future of the national security state and its ability to target its political enemies. They’ll also build on Matt’s recent piece about the Internet’s seemingly paradoxical ability to track down honest news coverage. And if time permits, they’ll take a look at MSNBC’s decision to axe Joy Reid. (If you listen closely, you can hear the sound of Chris Matthews laughing.)
A couple of things worth noting:
