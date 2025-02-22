The Internet Needs to Be Smashed and Rebuilt
While we're rebuilding government, the media, and academia, can we take a whack or two at the Internet ?
People often ask which news outlets I trust. None! “Reading the news” has become a frustrating exercise in fighting one’s way to quotes and source documents, which are harder to find every day. The Internet, once an instrument for mass empowerment, has become an obstacle to knowledge. It needs to be smashed and rebuilt:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Racket News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.