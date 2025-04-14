Tonight, Matt and Walter will continue to navigate the aftermath of Trump’s reciprocal tariff program. They’ll take a look at China’s decision to suspend exports of certain rare earth minerals in the hopes of undermining American manufacturers. They’ll also explore China’s response to the Trump administration’s exemption for certain electronic devices, a move that was widely seen as a carveout for companies like Apple. On Sunday, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce issued a statement that included the following:

We urge the U.S. to heed the rational voices of the international community and domestic parties, take a big stride in correcting its mistakes, completely abolish the wrongful action of “reciprocal tariffs,” and return to the correct path of resolving differences through equal dialogue based on mutual respect.

What does this portend for the trade war between the U.S. and China? Who will blink first: Trump or Xi? And how will this affect consumer prices and the future of stateside manufacturing? Tune in to America This Week to find out.



