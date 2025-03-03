ATW Livestream Tonight at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT
A little less than three years ago, Will Smith walked up to Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards and slapped him. On Friday, the world witnessed the geopolitical equivalent of the Slap Heard Round the World when Volodomyr Zelensky visited the White House. The meeting between Zelensky, Donald Trump, and J.D. Vance (Marco Rubio was there, too) was tense from the jump, but things really blew up when Zelensky challenged Vance’s comments about diplomacy, citing Vladimir Putin’s decision to renege on the terms of the ceasefire Russia and Ukraine agreed to in 2019. If you haven’t seen it already, Michael Tracey’s breakdown of the whole thing is well worth a watch.
Matt and Walter will be on hand to offer their own analysis of the Rumble in the Oval on tonight’s episode of America This Week. Be sure to join them at 8:00 PM ET.
Oh, and Anora won Best Picture, much to the chagrin of The Telegraph.
Come on Matt! No mention of the film "No Other Land" that won Best Documentary?
For some, not so mysterious reason (Zionist political influence in DC & Hollywood), this documentary has no US distributors! (even with a tiny release it has still grossed $400K).
Good luck finding a place to see it here in the US; it's showing in very few theaters right now (a Google search won't even bring up the film's website; you have to enter the URL) nootherland.com
"Transfer" of Palestinians, and the total leveling of their homes, has been going on over the past 50 years in the West Bank on a smaller scale than Gaza, village by village. This film is worth watching to put into historical context the impending "gates of Hell" about to be unleashed by Israel on Gaza (similar to the leveling of the entire city of Warsaw by the Nazi's after the 1944 Polish revolt and the Nazi's 1943 liquidation of the Jewish Warsaw Ghetto).
The Gaza "War" has never been about '"October 7th, "Hamas, or the hostages. It's about "finishing the job" (started back in 1947) of killing or "transfer" of Palestinians to ethnically cleanse Israel.
P.S. "Transfer" was the same term used by the Nazi's; I remember seeing that term used in a display at the Jewish museum in Vienna last summer. We saw my wife's grandparents former townhouses and their graves in the Jewish section. Most of her father's family fled Europe in 1938.
We are fully in the upside down world where progressives hate Trump because he doesn’t want to keep pouring men and money into a meat grinder. I feel like I’m trapped in the Truman Show and someone dosed the people in the control room.