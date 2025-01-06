As you are all aware, today is January 6, the most important date in U.S. history. Walter and I briefly considered canceling tonight’s show out of respect for this solemn occasion, but we decided to push through. We didn’t want to let the insurrectionists win.



This will be our first Monday night show of 2025. Naturally, we’ll be discussing the certification of Donald Trump’s election victory, presided over by none other than Kamala Harris. We’ll also cover the latest developments surrounding the tragic events in New Orleans and Las Vegas, as well as Anne Applebaum’s specious defense of the (thankfully defunct) Global Engagement Center. Please join us at 8:00 PM ET for another round of America This Week.



Watch on YouTube below:



Watch on Rumble here.



Or follow @mtaibbi or @walterkirn on Twitter.