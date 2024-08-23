ATW Livestream Tonight, 8 pm ET/7 pm CT: RFK Jr. Announcement, General Election Shakeup
Brief recap of a big campaign story.
Before signing off from the DNC last night Walter Kirn and I decided that if Robert F. Kennedy made a big announcement today, we would hop back on a livestream to cap the week. We’ll keep it brief for now, but it’s a significant development, and already significantly undercovered, so we’d like to go over obvious initial angles. We’ll be on soon, at 8 pm ET/7 CT.
For YouTube, click here.
For Rumble, click here.
Or visit @mtaibbi. See you soon…
Don't keep it brief, please. You guys are one of the few rays of light out there.
I listened and was touched. His reasons are worthy, considered, and deeply honest. I'm not pleased at all with a couple of RFK's policy positions but there is no question his ethics continue to outshine the alternative. 👍🏼