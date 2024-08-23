Before signing off from the DNC last night Walter Kirn and I decided that if Robert F. Kennedy made a big announcement today, we would hop back on a livestream to cap the week. We’ll keep it brief for now, but it’s a significant development, and already significantly undercovered, so we’d like to go over obvious initial angles. We’ll be on soon, at 8 pm ET/7 CT.

For YouTube, click here.

For Rumble, click here.

Or visit @mtaibbi. See you soon…