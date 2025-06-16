Join Walter and Matt for another episode of ATW Live. They’ll dive into the events from over the weekend, and continue with their book club pick, Orwell’s 1984.
Please tune in at 4:00 PM ET on the Substack app, Rumble, and YouTube:
Or visit Matt or Walter on X.
See you soon!
yo I just wanted to say thanks for last week's show, and how meaningful it was to hear both Matt and Walter talk about the isolation and alienation they've felt in the last few years. My circle of friends and acquaintances has gotten dramatically smaller because of this shift in perspective, this New Binary, and it's been tough-going; it's even hard to be out in the places I used to frequent, because of what I'm expected to say or agree with (even dating has become very difficult). Hearing you both say you've also struggled personally meant a whole lot. I don't feel nearly as lonely as I did last week.
Thanks for last week. The last half of the show was really beautiful snd personal. Thanks for sharing.