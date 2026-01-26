Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Substack Reader's avatar
Substack Reader
2hEdited

The American public -- and the American political-industrial complex -- want to discuss these minor shooting events (provoked by the deceased) so they won't have to address the runaway fraud in Minnesota. A serious investigation into the rampant corruption -- NOT JUST IN MINNESOTA AND NOT JUST DEMOCRATS -- will upset the bipartisan cash cow that keeps the DC counties the richest in the nation.

Here's what I'm talking about. From the NY Post...

"Even as they push for information, Republican lawmakers are worried about potential blowback. 'We all live in glass houses, so to speak. I don’t, but my party does,' said Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Tex.), who chairs the Government Operations panel on the Oversight Committee."

Reply
Share
1 reply
Zach Miller's avatar
Zach Miller
3h

I can't wait to listen to Walter explain why getting shot in the back at execution range was the fault of the victim. Oh boy oh boy! I really can't wait.

Reply
Share
12 replies
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Taibbi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture