America This WeekATW Livestream Today at 4 PM ET/3 PM CTMatt Taibbi and Walter KirnJan 26, 2026115423ShareJoin Walter and Matt for another episode of America This Week Live. Tune in at 4:00 PM ET on Substack, Rumble, and YouTube:Or visit Matt or Walter on X.See you soon!115423Share
The American public -- and the American political-industrial complex -- want to discuss these minor shooting events (provoked by the deceased) so they won't have to address the runaway fraud in Minnesota. A serious investigation into the rampant corruption -- NOT JUST IN MINNESOTA AND NOT JUST DEMOCRATS -- will upset the bipartisan cash cow that keeps the DC counties the richest in the nation.
Here's what I'm talking about. From the NY Post...
"Even as they push for information, Republican lawmakers are worried about potential blowback. 'We all live in glass houses, so to speak. I don’t, but my party does,' said Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Tex.), who chairs the Government Operations panel on the Oversight Committee."
I can't wait to listen to Walter explain why getting shot in the back at execution range was the fault of the victim. Oh boy oh boy! I really can't wait.