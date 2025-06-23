Join Walter and Matt for another episode of ATW Live. They’ll dive into the events from over the weekend and continue with their book club pick, Joseph Heller’s Catch-22.
What a shock, Walter supports regime change in Iran and Matt nods along agreeing. Are these two just Fox News host wannabes now?
Matt pretends the objective is clear and attainable, destroy Iran's nuclear program. But there’s no evidence that this one strike did that, so we will have to do more, and Matt will need to support it to remain consistent.
Walter, while pretending to be ignorant and disinterested, is clearly a hard core Zionist anti-Iran hawk and finally openly advocated that the U.S. commit a war of regime change on Iran. His only stipulation? No “boots” on the ground in Iran. So if we carpet bomb Iran, Walter is all for it.
In the end, these two have absolutely no distance from the Trump regime. Matt sells their lies and pretext for war (destroying the nuclear program) while Walter sells the actual large goal, regime change.
A Great War hawk duo. But neither of these two would be sending their kids to the war, only other people’s kids.
Walter says, of bombing a nation state we weren't at war with, "either they didn't have nukes and no loss or they were building them and good job".
What about the most probable scenario, which is that they *weren't* building them in favor of diplomacy, but now (rightfully) feel they MUST build them, to prevent war criminal bullies like the US/Israel from doing unprovoked murders of their civilians, all while lying about negotiations. Every country now has more incentive to acquire nukes if they haven't, and to keep them if they do.
Trump is Netanyahu's bitch, and so was Biden, and Kamala if she'd won would have been striking Iran on behalf of Israel too. This bombing is the one thing that probably would have happened no matter who was in office, though I can't help feel your take would be a different if the exact same thing happened under a Democrat leader. It's a worse betrayal under Trump, because he ran on an opposite idea, while Kamala admitted she was a warmonger RE Iran.
No one serious thinks Trump was a puppet of Putin. No one serious believes Trump is acting in the interest of Americans right now.