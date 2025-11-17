Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eileen Thornton Renda's avatar
Eileen Thornton Renda
7h

Eagerly await you two!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Hammer's avatar
Hammer
1h

On the last point, 2 comments:

1) The narrative being spun by the mainstream media to the effect of, "We have no idea whether we are hitting drug running boats or fisherman" is complete horseshite. People who are perpetuating this either have zero idea of the current ISR capabilities our our military (and probably wouldn't believe it if you told them), or they are deliberately spinning nonsense for self-serving reasons.

2) The 2nd dumb narrative being put out there is that, "The boats aren't even coming to the U.S." No shit - we absolutely know that already. It's not like these boats are landing in Miami. They are transporting precursors to Mexico, from which they are being refined into fentanyl, etc. and then transported to the U.S. We absolutely know this, and we are attempting to cut off a supply chain.

Don't fall for the straw man arguments. They are being put out there to deliberately obfuscate what the conversation actually should be.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture