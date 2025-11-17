America This WeekATW Livestream Today at 4 PM ET/3 PM CTMatt Taibbi and Walter KirnNov 17, 2025102176ShareJoin Walter and Matt for another episode of America This Week Live. Tune in at 4:00 PM ET on Substack, Rumble, and YouTube:Or visit Matt or Walter on X.See you soon!102176Share
Eagerly await you two!
On the last point, 2 comments:
1) The narrative being spun by the mainstream media to the effect of, "We have no idea whether we are hitting drug running boats or fisherman" is complete horseshite. People who are perpetuating this either have zero idea of the current ISR capabilities our our military (and probably wouldn't believe it if you told them), or they are deliberately spinning nonsense for self-serving reasons.
2) The 2nd dumb narrative being put out there is that, "The boats aren't even coming to the U.S." No shit - we absolutely know that already. It's not like these boats are landing in Miami. They are transporting precursors to Mexico, from which they are being refined into fentanyl, etc. and then transported to the U.S. We absolutely know this, and we are attempting to cut off a supply chain.
Don't fall for the straw man arguments. They are being put out there to deliberately obfuscate what the conversation actually should be.