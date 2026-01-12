Racket News

Carlos Marighella
36m

What in the world are you guys going to talk about? Nothing really weird happened during the weekend.

Substack Reader
10m

Ronald Reagan: "The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from the Government, and I'm here to help."

Donald Trump: "I'm from the Government, and I'm here to help."

Walt, I supported Trump, too, but he's gone off the reservation. Please don't be afraid to criticize his increasingly erratic actions. Come on in, the water's fine.

