ATW Livestream on Minneapolis Chaos Today at 4 PM ET/3 PM CT
Join Walter and Matt for today’s livestream of America This Week at 4 p.m. ET. We’ll be joined by News2Share’s Ford Fischer, who you know as the producer of our “Activism, Uncensored” series. Ford has been filming demonstrations in Minneapolis since Friday. He’ll tell us what he’s observed from activists and law enforcement.
Tune in on Substack, Rumble and YouTube:
What in the world are you guys going to talk about? Nothing really weird happened during the weekend.
Ronald Reagan: "The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from the Government, and I'm here to help."
Donald Trump: "I'm from the Government, and I'm here to help."
Walt, I supported Trump, too, but he's gone off the reservation. Please don't be afraid to criticize his increasingly erratic actions. Come on in, the water's fine.