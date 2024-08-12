ATW Live Tonight, 8 pm ET/7 pm CT: Campaign Joy, Trump-Elon, More
Walter Kirn and I recap a furious weekend, emerging Monday lunacies, and return to Mystery Science look-ins on news reports
Campaign 2024 has taken four or five turns in the last few days, several of them raising major questions for voters. Are polls reliable? Are video images reliable? Is there dissension within the Trump campaign? Is a new version of the Transition Integrity Project afoot? Also, a major media event takes place tonight at 8 pm ET, as Donald Trump and Elon Musk are scheduled for a “convivial” chat on Twitter, with rumors of Trump returning to the platform.
Walter Kirn and I will discuss all this and more, while poking unwelcome noses into certain broadcasts, on ATW Monday Live tonight. We’ll be finding ways to live-comment on the Trump-Elon business as well.
Off topic, but just read a send up of Bari Weiss on the NYT, then perused the comments.
Found it highly amusing that MT's name came up in the comments as a "far right wing" boot licker, along with Michael Shellenberger.
As a Californian, I have a special relationship with Kamala Harris. I decided to search the LA/OC Weekly archives to see what had been written prior to her Vice Presidency. This is just the beginning of information that I assume most Democrats would prefer to be forgotten. Here's one article I found interesting, with a revealing quote.
https://www.ocweekly.com/r-scott-moxleys-reporting-cited-in-the-atlantics-new-kamala-harris-takedown/
“At best, Harris displayed a pattern of striking ignorance about scandalous misconduct in hierarchies that she oversaw. And she is now asking the public to place her atop a bigger, more complicated, more powerful hierarchy, where abuses and unaccountable officials would do even more to subvert liberty and justice for all.”
Given the state of the Presidency, she seems perfect for the job.