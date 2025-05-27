After a two-week hiatus, the Monday livestream of America This Week returned at 4:00 PM ET, Monday, instead of the previous campaign-inspired evening schedule. With Harvard University at the center of the news cycle, it’s a lucky accident Walter and I chose Graham Greene’s The Quiet American as our first novel to discuss.
ATW Live on Monday: “The Quiet American”
A recording from Matt and Walter's live video
May 27, 2025
America This Week
