Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
America This Week, Monday Live Show 10/17/25
A recording from Monday's live video
Nov 20, 2025
America This Week
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes