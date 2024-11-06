ATW Live : Election Recap at 12 pm ET/ 11 am CT today
It was a tight race until it wasn’t.
Join Walter and me as we discuss the results of yesterday’s election.
Watch on YouTube:
or visit @mtaibbi on Twitter. Hope to see you soon!
Join Walter and me as we discuss the results of yesterday’s election.
Watch on YouTube:
or visit @mtaibbi on Twitter. Hope to see you soon!
No posts
I hope the next four years give you more and more opportunities to uncover the truth and present it fairly, regardless of whose ox gets gored. I'm a good bit farther to the right than you are, Matt, but I am genuinely grateful for your professional willingness to clearly delineate fact from opinion.
Disgraced Propagandist
@DisgracedProp
2004 Kerry - 59M
2008 Obama - 69.5M
2012 Obama - 65.9M
2016 Clinton - 65.9M
2020 Biden - 81.3M
2024 Harris - 66.4M
Somebody needs to go to jail for this.